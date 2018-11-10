Nurturing ‘Brighter Minds’ for brighter days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heartfulness Institute will be hosting renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ event at the Gachibowli Sports Complex in Hyderabad on Sunday, November 11. The event will unveil the Brighter Minds programme and its benefits to millions along with a ’Breathless’ performance from the singer. Entry to the event is free.

‘Brighter Minds’ is an initiative from Heartfulness Institute (a not-for-profit organization) for children that helps increase the awareness of the powers of the mind and its potential. It is a program that enhance the awareness to Cognitive Capabilities and use it in the day to day life.

The highlight of the evening will be the demonstration of Brighter Minds programme including blindfolded children demonstrating amazing acts of book narration, solving the Rubix Cube in minutes, identifying colours of various objects and many more. This demonstration will be followed by ‘Breathless’ session of enthralling music by Shankar Mahadevan including Breathless, title songs from hit movies like Dil Chahata Hai, Wake Up Sid, Lakshya and songs from Kal Ho Na Ho, Koncham Istham Koncham Kastham etc. The ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ India Tour will be inaugurated by Kamlesh Patel, affectionately known as Daaji, the Global Guide of Heartfulness, followed up with events in 5-cities across India. The Tour, that gets kickstarted in Hyderabad, will subsequently move to Mumbai, Bangalore, Vizag, Chennai, New Delhi, Lucknow and Jaipur.

Heartfulness is a system of Raja Yoga meditation founded at the turn of the 20th century. A century later, Heartfulness has been embraced globally by groups in civil society, government departments, schools, colleges and the corporate world. Discover more at www.heartfulness.org. In over 130 countries and supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers, over a million people are practicing Heartfulness. This number continues to grow globally through hundreds of Heartfulness Centers worldwide. Kamesh D Patel, also known as Daaji is the fourth global guide of Heartfulness. Speaking about the programme, Daaji says, “The inspiration for Brighter Minds came from the need to leave the world a better place for the next generation.

Our passion for this cause has led us to explore the area of Neuroplasticity and discover the unlimited potential of the brain. Combining these learnings with the spiritual values of love, joy and positivity, our aim is to make the world a brighter place, one kid at a time. The core team comes from diverse backgrounds of technology, public health, neurosciences, child health and development, research, finance etc. Details on heartfulness.org/SZP