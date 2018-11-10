Home Cities Hyderabad

Rocky road: Never-ending works put Nallagandla residents in a spot

About 11 months ago, authorities began the process of laying new roads, a top-quality 100-feet radial road.

The 5km long stretch of road under construction in Nallagandala | S Senbagapandiyan

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over 6,000 residents of Nallagandla have a harrowing ride to their workplace everyday, alternating between kaccha and smooth roads across a 5km stretch. As if that wasn’t enough, they also get stuck in mega traffic jams between the Lingampally flyover and UoH south campus gate.

About 11 months ago, authorities began the process of laying new roads, a top-quality 100-feet radial road. But, unfortunately, that is still going on. Work on the 5-km stretch began this January. But, thanks to slow pace of acquisition works, only about 2km of the stretch has been completed so far.

Residents of this rapidly expanding hub note that their major issue is that not even one side of the road is spared for their use, though works are happening only on the other end. “Wherever they managed to get adequate land, they dug up the entire breadth of the road. So we have to ride on rocky stretches for metres together, leading to traffic jams,” notes Vijay Ivaturi, a resident.

The work on the road, which was proposed as 100 feet road in November 2016, started only in January this year after KTR laid the foundation stone. However, as the revenue department failed to acquire the land completely, the Roads and Buildings Department have been unable to proceed with work.

“Usually we don’t touch any project unless the road acquisition works are complete. But here that was not done and so there are multiple delays. In some of the areas, space, as less as 10 square yards, is all that is left to be acquired because individual property owners are not agreeing to the terms,” said a senior official from R&B Department.

“The peak hours from 9-10 am and 7-8 pm are the worst, with traffic choking the entire stretch. If we had just another alternate route, we could have managed,” said Vijay.

