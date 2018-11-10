Video goes viral, cop transferred for arguing with RTC bus conductor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the home guard Janardhan working in Nampally traffic police station was seen threatening the RTC bus conductor, in a video which went viral, the home guard was transferred to the City Armed Reserve (CAR), Headquarters.

The home guard did not purchase a ticket and was found arguing with the RTC Bus Conductor at Lakdikapul and is seen threatening him. This was after the bus conductor asked him to buy the ticket.

“Disciplinary action was initiated against him and he was sent to City Armed Reserve, Head Quarters. Hyderabad Traffic Police does not tolerate such arrogant behaviour and misconduct on the part of traffic police personnel. Severe disciplinary action is taken against that personnel who misbehave with the citizens,” said the Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar.

Traffic cop suffers injuries after being hit by unknown vehicle:

A traffic home guard, who was performing duties, suffered severe injuries after a speeding vehicle hit the policeman in Begumpet police limits. The injured home guard is M Narasimha, traffic police station of Begumpet. When Narsimha was on duty P&T Junction Fly over, Begumpet, an unknown vehicle hit the policeman and he suffered receiving serious injuries.