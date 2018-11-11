Home Cities Hyderabad

Conference on stress management held

B Udaya Kumar Reddy, the conference chair, spoke about the objectives of the 2-day conference. 

Published: 11th November 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: International Stress Management Association (ISMA) and GITAM Hyderabad Business School (GHBS) jointly organised the fifth edition of the International Conference on Stress Management (ICSM-2018) in the city on Saturday. 

Sailaja Kiron, managing director, Margadarsi Chit Funds, Hyderabad, who presided over the function, said, “Expectation is the root cause of stress. Students should stop expecting things from people, whether they were family or friends. Don’t try to control the uncontrollable, and learn to forgive,” she said. B Udaya Kumar Reddy, the conference chair, spoke about the objectives of the 2-day conference. 

National and international Stress Management Awards were presented to professionals for their contributions to the field of stress management and for adopting efficient methods for mitigating stressful conditions in workspaces.

Dr Randall John, Dr Mark Corpley, Dr Yasmin, Gita Challa, Dr Venkat Reddy, and Dr Vijay Laxmi received the awards. About 225 delegates from the UK, Australia, Iran, and Malaysia took part in the conclave.

TAGS
Stress management ISMA GITAM

