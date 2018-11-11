Congress MP Lagadapati Rajagopal may be booked for obstructing cops on duty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after former Congress MP Lagadapati Rajagopal obstructed the police from taking his friend and businessman GP Reddy into custody in connection with a land dispute case, the Banjara Hills police are likely to register cases against Rajagopal for allegedly deterring public servants while discharging duties. As Inspector General (IG) Y Nagi Reddy, whose mother-in-law is one of the victims, denied his involvement in influencing the police in conducting raids on the residence of GP Reddy, the Banjara Hills police have reviewed the situation and the case details.

Explaining that they did not violate any law in conducting raids on GP Reddy’s residence, the Banjara Hills Inspector R Govinda Reddy said that they wanted to take custody of Reddy for questioning following a case registered in connection with land disputes case.

“The High Court cancelled his anticipatory bail that was given by lower court. In view of these developments, we want to take custody of Reddy. We will take action on him based on the investigation reports,” Inspector said.

Meanwhile, practicing advocate T Ranga Rao demanded the police to register criminal cases against the former Congress MP and take stringent action against him for the same.