Drunk couple creates ruckus at police station

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aspiring Tollywood hero Nanduri Uday Kiran and his woman friend from Mumbai created ruckus in Madhapur police station on Friday night in an inebriated condition.

Uday Kiran Reddy and Anu Gupta, who were brought to the police station for crashing their car into another car, damaged the furniture at the police station and even assaulted a head constable on duty, when the latter asked them to stop creating ruckus.

The blood alcohol content (BAC) levels were recorded at 137 mgbl, and 122 mgbl for Uday Kiran and Anu Gupta respectively, police said. According to police, Uday Kiran is an old offender arrested in various cases including attack on a famous pub at Jubilee hills for denying him entry. Uday Kiran has played lead roles in movies like ‘Facebook,’ ‘Parare,’ ‘Rakshasulu’ and ‘Yuvarajyam,’ but they did not fare well at the box office.

Habitual offender

Inquiries revealed that Uday Kiran was a habitual offender and was earlier booked for harassing women, cheating, drug peddling cases in the city and theft and other property offences in his hometown Kakinada in AP. In May 2016, Uday Kiran was admitted to Mental Health Institute for drug-induced psychosis and severe withdrawal symptoms.

Inquiries revealed that Uday Kiran and Anu consumed alcohol at a pub in Jubilee hills on Friday night and were returning to his flat at Raidurgam when their car rammed another car near Madhapur police station. A heated argument ensued between them.

Madhapur police, who rushed to the spot, prevented Uday Kiran and Anu from assaulting the driver of other car and shifted the former to the police station.

At the police station, Anu started screaming and damaged the furniture. She even assaulted a head constable, when he tried to stop her from damaging the furniture. They were later detained at the police station. Cases were registered against the couple for assaulting a public servant on duty and drunken driving. They will soon be produced before the court, police said.