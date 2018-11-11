Home Cities Hyderabad

Drunk couple creates ruckus at police station

Aspiring Tollywood hero Nanduri Uday Kiran and his woman friend from Mumbai created ruckus in Madhapur police station on Friday night in an inebriated condition. 

Published: 11th November 2018 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

As Gopal was a drunkard, the residents of the building thought he was sleeping under the influence of alcohol and did not make any effort to attend to him. (Photo| Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aspiring Tollywood hero Nanduri Uday Kiran and his woman friend from Mumbai created ruckus in Madhapur police station on Friday night in an inebriated condition. 

Uday Kiran Reddy and Anu Gupta, who were brought to the police station for crashing their car into another car, damaged the furniture at the police station and even assaulted a head constable on duty, when the latter asked them to stop creating ruckus.

The blood alcohol content (BAC) levels were recorded at 137 mgbl, and 122 mgbl for Uday Kiran and Anu Gupta respectively,  police said. According to police, Uday Kiran is an old offender arrested in various cases including attack on a famous pub at Jubilee hills for denying him entry. Uday Kiran has played lead roles in movies like ‘Facebook,’ ‘Parare,’  ‘Rakshasulu’  and ‘Yuvarajyam,’ but they did not fare well at the box office.

Habitual offender
Inquiries revealed that Uday Kiran was a habitual offender and was earlier booked for harassing women, cheating, drug peddling cases in the city and theft and other property offences in his hometown Kakinada in AP. In May 2016, Uday Kiran was admitted to Mental Health Institute for drug-induced psychosis and severe withdrawal symptoms.

Inquiries revealed that Uday Kiran and Anu consumed alcohol at a pub in Jubilee hills on Friday night and were returning to his flat at Raidurgam when their car rammed another car near Madhapur police station. A heated argument ensued between them. 

Madhapur police, who rushed to the spot, prevented Uday Kiran and Anu from assaulting the driver of other car and shifted the former to the police station. 

At the police station, Anu started screaming and damaged the furniture. She even assaulted a head constable, when he tried to stop her from damaging the furniture. They were later detained at the police station. Cases were registered against the couple for assaulting a public servant on duty and drunken driving.  They will soon be produced before the court, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drunk couple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp