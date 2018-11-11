Third PD Act arrest for notorious offender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first in the state, a notorious offender was detained under Preventive Detention Act for the third time. Thirty-seven year old Mohammed Akram alias Pappu has already been detained under the PD act in 2015 and 2017.

Known for notorious offences and his tricks to evade police, Akram always carried a razor or knife with him. In case of being caught by the police, he would threaten with it or harm himself, forcing the police to withdraw. However police overpowered and arrested him on multiple occasions.

Akram who was earlier charges with chain snatching, attempt to murder and possessing arms was accused in as many as 45 cases in the past. He also has a suspect sheet with multiple offences against him in the city.