Home Cities Hyderabad

Man found murdered, vital organs removed, decapitated

 Body of an unidentified man was found at Nandigama of Rangareddy district on Sunday. Police said the deceased’s vital organs were removed and the neck portion was partly decapitated.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Body of an unidentified man was found at Nandigama of Rangareddy district on Sunday. Police said the deceased’s vital organs were removed and the neck portion was partially decapitated. An illegal affair or some property dispute could be the motive behind the murder, suspect police. According to police, on Sunday morning residents of Mekaguda village found a body abandoned in a barren land owned by a villager. Police along with clues teams and dog squad rushed to the spot. 

The body was lying in a pool of blood and had injuries on the neck and vital organs. “The vital organs were dismembered and the neck was partly decapitated using a sharp weapon. On the right arm, there is a tattoo of Lord Hanuman. Except this, there are no other clues.” said Nandigama sub-inspector B. Narshimha Reddy. Police suspect that the attackers walked a few metres and travelled by a vehicle. However, the vehicle is yet to be identified. Based on a complaint from revenue officials, a murder case is registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Man Murdered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp