Man found murdered, vital organs removed, decapitated

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Body of an unidentified man was found at Nandigama of Rangareddy district on Sunday. Police said the deceased’s vital organs were removed and the neck portion was partially decapitated. An illegal affair or some property dispute could be the motive behind the murder, suspect police. According to police, on Sunday morning residents of Mekaguda village found a body abandoned in a barren land owned by a villager. Police along with clues teams and dog squad rushed to the spot.

The body was lying in a pool of blood and had injuries on the neck and vital organs. “The vital organs were dismembered and the neck was partly decapitated using a sharp weapon. On the right arm, there is a tattoo of Lord Hanuman. Except this, there are no other clues.” said Nandigama sub-inspector B. Narshimha Reddy. Police suspect that the attackers walked a few metres and travelled by a vehicle. However, the vehicle is yet to be identified. Based on a complaint from revenue officials, a murder case is registered.