Notorious property offender arrested 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A notorious property offender and expert in house burglaries was arrested by Rachakonda police here on Monday and recovered booty worth Rs 22 lakh from him.

According to police, Mahesh Kumar a resident of Jawaharnnagar, was a scrap dealer earlier. He burgled houses in Jawaharnagar, Keesara, Kushaiguda and surrounding areas. Based on a tip-off, Central Crime station of Malkajgiri of Rachakonda commissionerate nabbed Mahesh on Monday and he confessed to have committed 14 burglaries.

He also admitted that he had handed over part of the stolen property to one Solleti Shankara Chary for disposal, police said. Based on his confession gold worth Rs 22.63 lakh was recovered from him, police said. It was also learnt that Mahesh was arrested in 2017 and 32 tolas of gold was recovered from him.

He was detained under PD Act in July 2017. During his stay in prison, he became friends with Shankara Chary.