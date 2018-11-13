Home Cities Hyderabad

Probe into attack against Jagan Mohan Reddy; Hyderabad HC notice to AP Police, Centre

Jagan had moved the court on October 31 with a plea that the probe be entrusted to any appropriate independent agency not under the control of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Published: 13th November 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh Police and the Union government on a petition by YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking a direction to the state government to transfer the probe into the recent attack on him to an independent agency.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan, also directed the Special Investigating Team probing the case to file its report in a sealed cover before the High Court within two weeks.

Jagan had moved the court on October 31 with a plea that the probe be entrusted to any appropriate independent agency not under the control of the Andhra Pradesh government.

When the plea came up for hearing Tuesday, the court ordered issuance of notices to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Visakhapatnam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and the Union government on the issue of airport security, among others, and directed them to file their counter affidavits.

The court posted the matter after two weeks for further hearing. On October 25, Jagan was injured on the left shoulder when he was attacked by a man with a small knife, at the airport in Visakhapatnam.

The assailant, J Srinivas, was employed at the airport canteen, police had said.

Jagan, leader of the opposition in the Andhra Pradesh assembly, submitted Tuesday that he has no confidence in the probe being conducted by the state government and that it ought to be conducted by an independent and impartial agency which was not under the government.

Alleging that the attack on him was part of a "criminal conspiracy" to eliminate him, Jagan said it indicated a clear effort to "dilute" the investigation and "divert" it in the wrong direction.

He alleged that there was a conspiracy angle beyond doubt, going by the sequence of events at the airport and the manner in which the state police and the chief minister had been trying to "dilute" the incident by doling out "incoherent and uncorroborated" details to the media, even before the probe began.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp