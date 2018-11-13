Home Cities Hyderabad

Rachakonda police at last arrest habitual chain snatcher, seize Rs 3 lakh cash

Mohammed Amer a.k.a. Prince, who had been arrested by the city police twice previously, had committed three chain snatching crimes and six bike thefts since his release in September this year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A notorious habitual chain snatcher -- who has an interesting modus operandi of stealing gold, and using that to travel in A/C trains and buses to holiday destinations like Pune or Goa -- along with his relative-turned-associate were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Monday. 

Mohammed Amer a.k.a. Prince, who had been arrested by the city police twice previously, had committed three chain snatching crimes and six bike thefts since his release from prison in September this year. For a very long time Amer committed these crimes with no fear of getting caught. Later, he began covering his face with a handkerchief and wearing a helmet to conceal his identity. 

However, the police were smart enough to see through his disguise. They analysed his modus operandi and physical features and got hold of him. They also found that after committing the offence, he usually left for Pune or Goa only to return empty handed. He preferred staying only in star hotels, according to police, and spent about `50,000 in just two days. While Amer was earlier arrested for his alleged involvement in 29 cases, Syed Toufiq, his associate, who helped him dispose his booty, was arrested for being a receiver in at least ten cases. A total of 2.9 tola gold and six bikes, all worth `3 lakh were recovered from them. 

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that Amer after his release had also conducted recce in 29 other locations in different parts of Rachakonda, Cyberabad and Hyderabad, but with the arrest all his attempts have been foiled and the offences have been prevented.

Amer was arrested by the city police in 2014 for about 18 offences from Cyberabad and Hyderabad alone. He was then detained under PD act. But after his release, he committed more thefts and was arrested by the Tukaramgate police. He was last arrested by the Gandhinagar police in April 2018 issuing non-bailable warrants against him.

