7.4 kg tumor removed from man’s abdomen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The phrase ‘heave a sigh of relief’ has come true for a 34-year-old man who was carrying 7.4-kg tumor in his abdomen for more than six-months, which obstructed him from breathing when lied down.

To put it in context, healthy fetus in a pregnant woman’s womb weighs between 2.5 to three-kgs.

Head of surgical oncology department at KIMS Hospitals Dr Nagendra Parvataneni and his team who removed the tumor on Tuesday morning said that they sent biopsy samples for tests to know whether it is a cancerous or non-cancerous tumor.

The patient Upalesha had lost all appetite and left with no energy due to tumor.