Boy sexually assaulted; suspect on the run

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person, who lured him to buy a kite at Chandrayangutta. A case of sodomy has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the suspect, identified as Ilahi.

According to police, the boy, a resident of Ashamabad under the limits of Chandrayangutta police station, is studying class II in a nearby school. His father supplies milk packets in nearby areas. On Monday morning, when his father was leaving to deliver the milk packets, the victim also accompanied his father.

In the neighbouring colony, as the boy’s father went ahead into the lanes, the boy slowed down playing on the road.

The accused noticed the boy alone and lured him on the pretext of buying a kite and then took him to the terrace of an old building and allegedly sexually assaulted him there.

Chandrayangutta Inspector G Koteshwar Rao said that according to primary inquiries, the suspect has been identified as Ilahi, working on daily wages.

A case has been booked and the boy has been sent for medical examination and counselling. “Special teams have been formed to nab Ilahi. The case is under investigation,” he said.