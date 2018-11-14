Home Cities Hyderabad

Eat. Love. Paint.

The event was conceptualised and handled by Jyotiee Balani, food writer and wine enthusiast. She says that it’s the first of its kind event in the city. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What happens when you get grilled cheese or roasted lamb on a plate painted with a dancing ballerina or the face of a tribal that also in a myriad of colours? It gives you a complete sense of aesthetics. And the best part of it is that these hues are of edible grade. Recently The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace organised an art brunch in its green lawns combined with live painting while cake-mixing, of course for Christmas, was on. 

It was interesting to see the plates with painted crabs crawling toward a cold pizza or a tribal couple in shades of orange placed beside Zatar Naan ready to be savoured with Shikampur or grilled chicken. It was executive chef Padala Mahesh’s idea to paint the plates. He said, “These hues are cocoa butter based Laque Noir, Laque Orange. Laque Blue and Laque Marron. And yes, these are edible.” The colours not just flew on the plates but also on a Mercedes-Benz C-Class as noted artist Thota Laxminarayana painted live on its bonnet.

The painting was of a buffalo in blue, green and pink with his signature style of stripes. On being asked as to how he managed painting on an extremely smooth surface, he smiled and said, “I’m an artist. I know how to focus on my opus.” 

