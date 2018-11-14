Experience horror in virtual reality

Srividya Palaparthi By

HYDERABAD: In town to spread the word about the country’s first virtual reality (VR) short film, Cracke, Eddie Avil spoke to City Express about the first-of-its-kind horror short film. “The response so far has been great,” says the director-producer.

The idea struck the team a year ago when one of their clients introduced them to VR. “We had no idea about film making or story telling. But we wanted to experiment. As we weren’t burdened by the rules of film making, it was just us learning and figuring out things as we go,” says Eddie.

While the movie’s trailer alone has been released so far, the team plans on releasing the film next year after first educating and raising awareness among audience about VR and increasing accessibility. The making of the film too was challenging, what with 16 cameras and a crew that was groping their way around the VR process. “There were professionals who knew the nitty gritties of making a VR video but we were lacking funding so we had to do it all ourselves,” laughs Eddie, who also composed the sound track for Crackle.

Crackle is about a group of friends who head out to a resort and find that they are the only guests at a 100-acre homestay. One of the friends have recently come across a book on how to call spirits and he prods his friends to hold a séance together. Unknowingly they hold a séance at the same place where two teenagers were burnt alive by villagers for sacrificing a baby and practising witchcraft. The story is about the events that unfolds after the séance.

“With so much going on and with people feeling that they are a part of this incident, we try to make watching the film experiential,” he adds.

