SC relief for Vasavi college students on additional fee row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to students of Vasavi Engineering college, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that students need not pay the differential fee amount of Rs 63,000 as the fee of Rs 97,000 was set as per the Telangana Admission Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) guidelines.

Overturning the earlier High Court ruling which allowed the college to hike the fee to `1.7 lakh, the apex court has directed the college to collect RS 97,000 fee, as fixed by TAFRC. Parents Association of Vasavi College of Engineering had approached the Court seeking relief from the college’s pressure for an additional fee and a direction to consider the examination fee of their wards.

The bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Vineet Saran had passed an interim order directing the petitioner association to place the order of TAFRC and other details relating to the fee structure, and had directed college authorities not to restrain any student from appearing in the exam over the pending fee issues. The case has been posted to December 4 for further hearing.