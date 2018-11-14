Home Cities Hyderabad

SC relief for Vasavi college students on additional fee row

The case has been posted to December 4 for further hearing.

Published: 14th November 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

fee hike
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to students of Vasavi Engineering college, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that students need not pay the differential fee amount of Rs 63,000 as the fee of Rs 97,000 was set as per the Telangana Admission Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) guidelines. 

Overturning the earlier High Court ruling which allowed the college to hike the fee to `1.7 lakh, the apex court has directed the college to collect RS 97,000 fee, as fixed by TAFRC. Parents Association of Vasavi College of Engineering had approached the Court seeking relief from the college’s pressure for an additional fee and a direction to consider the examination fee of their wards.

The bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Vineet Saran had passed an interim order directing the petitioner association to place the order of TAFRC and other details relating to the fee structure, and had directed college authorities not to restrain any student from appearing in the exam over the pending fee issues. The case has been posted to December 4 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Additional Fee Supreme Court Vasavi Engineering college

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp