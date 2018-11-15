Home Cities Hyderabad

Cops yet to receive Hyderabad High Court order, no protests at Dharna Chowk

However, police officials informed that they are yet to receive the High Court order and ‘only after examining it’ they will be able to start issuing permissions.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Social activists celebrate the High Court’s interim order giving permission to stage protest at Dharna Chowk, in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court issued an interim order, directing Telangana government to allow protests at Dharna Chowk, near Indira Park, members of an organisation working for welfare of Backward Classes approached the Hyderabad police seeking permission to stage a protest at the site.

ALSO READ: ‘Dharna Chowk’ will now live up to its name

However, police officials informed that they are yet to receive the High Court order and ‘only after examining it’ they will be able to start issuing permissions.For about 20 years, Dharna Chowk has been the venue where people of different organisations and ideologies used to gather to raise their voice over various issues. For the record, around 640 protests were held in 2015 and 616 in 2016. In the first three months of 2017, around 101 protests were held at the venue. But all that came to an end in March that year when the authorities stopped issuing permissions to stage protests at Dharna Chowk, instead designated another site 25 km away from the city for the purpose. Tuesday’s High Court order, directing the State government to permit any lawful Assembly at Dharna Chowk, has come as a big relief to various organisations and rights activists, who welcomed the court’s decision.

In its order, the High Court Division Bench made it clear that any party or persons who intend to hold protests lawfully has to obtain prior permissions from authorities concerned and the latter may impose reasonable restrictions in accordance with the law. On Wednesday, members of an organisation approached the Central Zone DCP office seeking permission to hold protests at Dharna Chowk. Police officials said that though they got to know about the Division Bench’s directions, they are yet to officially receive the orders.‘Dharna Chowk’ will now live up to its name

“There might be some restrictions such as a cap on a number of people who can participate in protests and exact area where protests can be held. Nothing is clear yet and we will only be able to say some clarity only after receiving the High Court order,” a senior police official said. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said: “We will go by directions of High Court”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharna Chowk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp