Hyderabad: Woman duped of Rs 2.4 lakh on matrimonial site, accused arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of marriage through a matrimonial site by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police Wednesday. The accused identified as N Jeevan Kumar, was a resident of Nallamadugula village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, a woman lodged a complaint with the police on October 4 stating that she created her profile with jeevansathi.com looking for a suitable groom. She found one profile in the name of Rishi Kumar Nallapati interesting and sent him a request. Both of them exchanged photos. She insisted him to come for a video chat but he avoided citing some reasons. After exchanging views, they both decided to get married.

“The accused posed as a doctorate working in IISc. He requested her for credit card details as he needed money for his mother’s treatment. Believing him, she sent the details to him on WhatsApp. He then duped the woman of `2.40 lakh. Later, he switched off his phone and deleted his profile on the site,” additional DCP, cyber crime, Raghu Vir said. He was arrested him in Nellore.

Police said Kumar created fake profiles in matrimonial sites under the alias Rishi Kumar and introduced himself as a professor. He also trapped another woman techie in Bengaluru and tried to collect `10 lakh but ran out of luck and was nabbed.