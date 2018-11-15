Home Cities Hyderabad

 Screen your child from screens

LV Prasad Eye Institute is observing the Children’s Eye Care Week from November 11 to 16. The theme this year is ‘less screen time, more outdoor activities for better child eye health’.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: LV Prasad Eye Institute is observing the Children’s Eye Care Week from November 11 to 16. The theme this year is ‘less screen time, more outdoor activities for better child eye health’.

Experts are concerned about growing levels of short-sightedness (Myopia) in children and are of the view that it is rampant due to lack of natural light. As children are hooked to their screens for longer hours, there is increasing concern about potential harm to their visual development. “With the increase in the prevalence of myopia in the last few decades and being associated with sight-threatening ocular diseases in later life, myopia has become an important global health problem. It is estimated that about half of the entire world’s population (5 billion) will be affected by myopia by the year 2050,” said Dr. Ramesh Kekunnaya, head of Child Sight Institute at L V Prasad Eye Institute.

Some of the common eyesight issues among children are refractive errors, lazy eye, squint, retinal and optic nerve issues, added the doctor. He stressed that children below the age of three years should not be exposed to screens.

Talking about the high prevalence of eye problems among premature babies, Dr Subhadra Jalali, director of Retina Institute & Newborn Eye Health Alliance (NEHA) in LVPIE said,” Due to lack of health screening after birth in India, many eyesight problems go undetected. Premature babies are susceptible to ROP (Retinopathy of Prematurity) blindness, which has to be treated within 30 days of birth. It is not curable after that.”

“LVPEI is one of the world’s first centres to have a dedicated one-month regular ROP training program to take care of premature babies’ eyes and vision and has trained more than 350 specialists across the world, besides handling more than 20,000 babies at its Hyderabad Centre. The program is now running at not only the tertiary centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Bhubaneswar but is also now being extended to smaller towns such as Adilabad,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp