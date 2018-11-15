Home Cities Hyderabad

Three passengers held at RGIA for smuggling foreign currency

On interrogation, the passengers stated that the said currency was obtained from unauthorised dealers and was being smuggled out of the country. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major catch, the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zone, on Wednesday arrested three passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, for allegedly smuggling US dollars and seized $1,38,000 valued at Rs 1.9 crore from them.

On a tip-off, the DRI officials intercepted three passengers who were bound for Hong Kong by Thai Airways flight TG-330, scheduled to depart at 1.30 am on Wednesday at RGIA.“After examining the checked-in luggage of the three passengers, we found foreign currency in the form of 1,380 US dollars of 100 denomination, totalling USD 1,38,000,’’  the DRI officials said.

On interrogation, the passengers stated that the said currency was obtained from unauthorised dealers and was being smuggled out of the country.  As the foreign currency was obtained from unauthorised dealers in violation of FEMA, 1999 and attempted to export illegally in contravention of a prohibition imposed under Customs Act 1962 read with FEMA, 1999, the foreign currency, equivalent to `1,09,15,800 was seized, according to officials. The three passengers were arrested and cases registered under FEMA and Customs Act and they would be produced before the court. 

