Carriers offered Rs 25,000 each for smuggling out foreign currency

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three passengers, who were intercepted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to carry illegally-obtained foreign currency to Hong Kong, were found to have been offered `25,000 each for delivering the money.

Inquiries by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers, who caught the trio and seized over `1 crore, revealed that the money was procured from unauthorised currency-exchange dealers in the city.

The accused persons, identified as Mohammed Abdul Mazeed, Mohammed Parvez and Mohammed Abdul Azeem, reportedly belong to Hyderabad and are small time traders in the city.

According to DRI sleuths, the trio were mere carriers for an international hawala network and none of them had details on the sender, or the receiver to whom the amount was to be delivered. The sleuths said that the hawala traders, who operate outside the country, collect their share once in a month.