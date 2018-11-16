Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyd Metro Rail ridership crosses 30 million mark

Hyderabad Metro Rail has crossed 30 million cumulative ridership milestone on November 14.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail has crossed 30 million cumulative ridership milestone on November 14. “It is a happy moment for all of us. We have crossed 30 million passengers cumulative milestone in 351 days (less than a year) and from 20 million to 30 million in 71 days. We run nearly 550 trips covering around 13,000 train km daily.

This has been possible with all the hard work, support and collaboration of all our employees and O&M operator M/s. Keolis’’,  L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL), Managing Director KVB Reddy said. 

“I take this opportunity to thank the HMRL and the people of Hyderabad for their continued support and cooperation.  Hyderabad Metro Rail has made a significant impact on the commuting behaviour of the people in Hyderabad,’’ he said.  

A brief summary of the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s operational performance as on November 14: Number of passengers (30 million), Days (351), Total train kilometers  (2,553,422), total trips (1,64,198),  punctuality (99.7 percent),  train service delivery (99.9 percent). 

