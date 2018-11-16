Home Cities Hyderabad

IT sleuths search 20 premises of Ravi Foods

The company is promoted by Ravinder Kumar Agarwal, Rajender Kumar Agarwal and Kedarnath Agarwal. 

Published: 16th November 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax sleuths on Thursday conducted searches at as many as 20 offices and properties of city-based Ravi Foods Private Limited and their promoters on suspicion of alleged tax evasion. The company is promoted by Ravinder Kumar Agarwal, Rajender Kumar Agarwal and Kedarnath Agarwal. 

Searches were also conducted on several real estate companies, partnering with Ravi Foods, including DSA Builders and Constructions, which was initially promoted by former minister and TDP politburo member T Devender Goud’s son T Veerender Goud. 

Veerender Goud, who will be contesting from Uppal on TDP ticket in the December 7 Assembly elections, and his two siblings were directors of these companies, but quit the company recently. 
Ravi Foods, under the brand name Dukes is into manufacturing biscuits and confectioneries. 

According to IT officials, searches were conducted at the residences of the promoters of Ravi Foods at Jubilee Hills. Along with Ravi Foods, searches were also conducted at Maddi Narsaiah, director of Shanta Sriram Constructions and a close associate of a TRS top leader. It is learnt that the sleuths reportedly scrutinised several records and documents of the company. 

Ravi Foods was floated in late 90s and it set up a plant at Katedan on the city outskirts. The company promoters have also acquired a vast land at Kothur in Mahbubnagar district. Recently, the company has announced a `250 crore business expansion plan. 

Veerender Goud, who lost to TRS’ Konda Vishweshwar Reddy in the 2014 elections in the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, is a graduated from a US university.  

Another IT searches at the residents and properties of persons associated with the TDP and its leaders ahead of the Assembly elections has raised many questions in the political circles. 
All the searches by the I-T Department in the recent past in the two Telugu states targeted politicians or businessmen associated with Telugu Desam Party leaders, including Me,ber of Parliament CM Ramesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Foods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp