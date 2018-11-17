Home Cities Hyderabad

Adapt to new technology to stay relevant: Telangana Chief Secretary

Technology has made inroads into all facets of our life.

Dancers perform a Cumbia dance routine during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations at English & Foreign Languages University, in Hyderabad on Friday | s senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Technology has made inroads into all facets of our life. To stay relevant at this day and age, it is requisite that educational institutions like EFLU adapt to technological changes and incorporate them into the system,” said Chief Secretary SK Joshi. He was speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the English and Foreign Languages University on Friday.

Pointing out that demand for multilingual expertise is booming in academic, tourism sectors, the Chief Secretary lauded EFLU for being the only varsity in the country dedicated to language studies. “I hope the university expands further to accommodate another 20,000 students and add another 20 languages to its curriculum over the next ten years,” he added. The varsity currently houses seven schools of languages and 26 departments.

“In addition to foreign languages, I would also like you to explore the need to learn Indian languages. Our country is rich and diverse so spend some time conserving, promoting and propagating Indian languages too,” he said. Joshi pointed out that in 60 years of its existence, the varsity has undergone a change of name a number of times. “But each name change led to broadening of the mandate of this university. In years to come, the university will add more feathers of its cap,” he said. 

Vice Chancellor Prof E Suresh Kumar said that the year has been eventful for the varsity not just for being its 60th year of existence but also for being one of the 5 central universities in the country and one of the 2 in the south to get autonomy. He said the varsity is looking to rope in foreign faculty and also to collaborate with foreign universities.

