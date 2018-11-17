Gen X entrepreneurs set to showcase their ideas today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Schoolpreneur Summit 2018 will take place today (Nov 17) at Oakridge International School, Newton Campus and promises to give young minds a vibrant platform to share their ideas. The objective is to motivate the young entrepreneurs / innovators to showcase their ideas to established entrepreneurs, industry experts, academicians and government officials. Apart from the Idea pitching sessions, there are panel discussions by experts to discuss on the current education system and future of work.

More than 120 business viable ideas will be presented today as part of the preliminary rounds (Roadshow to Schoolpreneur Summit) for Hyderabad. Over 40 schools from the twin cities are participating in this event. There will also be a panel discussion on “Role of Parent & School Management to nurture the child with skills required in 21st century”. The panel members include Renuka Bodla - Entrepreneur, Investor (Hyderabad Angels, IIIT Seed Fund), Anil Kolli (Director, Epistemo & Vikas Concept School), Sri Lakshmi Reddy (Director, Keystone School), Bhanu Prakash Reddy (Founder, Beenfield Consulting, Startup Mentor), Pavan Allena, Founder, Metamorphosis).

Pavan Allena adds, “A lot of innovations are happening across schools, but there’s no entrepreneurial element added to it. Students should go through entrepreneurial journey with their innovation and learn real-life / 21st century skills. Schoolpreneur Summit is such a platform to inspire the young students with their business-viable ideas. Come join us for the event.”