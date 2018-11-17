TSSPDCL staff caught for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday caught red-handed an additional divisional engineer D Shyam Manohar with Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Kondapur section, while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of `1 lakh from a complainant. The engineer demanded the amount from P Ramesh, a resident of Pragathinagar, for allotment of transformer for his site.

The bribe amount was recovered from his possession and he was arrested and produced before the court, said the ACB officials.

In case of any demand of bribe by any official in the electricity department, the public can call the ACB’s toll-free number 1064 for taking necessary action, according to a press release.