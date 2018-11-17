We were only carrying out Court orders: Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A news report published on Friday in these columns, titled “In the name of duty, cops render 35 elderly homeless” had suggested that the Alwal police left the elderly persons to suffer.

The police have clarified that they were only carrying out the orders of the court, and in fact had assisted in shifting of inmates to another home.

The police officials clarified that on the previous three occasions they were unable to provide the aid as sought by the bailiff keeping in view of the conditions of the inmates.

The fourth time, they finally carried out the orders as the court directed the ACP Petbasheerabad to provide necessary police aid for evicting the inmates of the house and also warned that any deviation would be viewed seriously.