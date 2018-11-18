Home Cities Hyderabad

29-year-old arrested for rape and murder of senior citizen

D Ravindranath Tiwari throttled the woman and then stuffed animal entrails in the woman’s mouth.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Inspired by CID crime patrol tele series, a 29-year-old man raped and brutally murdered a septuagenarian woman and also made the crime scene resemble like a case of sorcery and animal sacrifice. The accused who also concealed evidences to dodge police at Pochampally in Yadadri district of Rachakonda was arrested by the police on Saturday. 

D Ravindranath Tiwari throttled the woman and then stuffed animal entrails in the woman’s mouth. To mislead dog squad, he sprinkled vermilion powder and poured cooking oil all over her body thinking that they will wipe out his finger prints on her body. But DNA analysis of the hair samples collected from the spot and the measurement and the physical features of the hair samples, proved his involvement in the crime, leading to his arrest. Police also found that as his wife is pregnant and away from him for the past two months, he raped the woman in an inebriated condition. 

Police also established his presence with the eyewitnesses, who found him moving suspiciously after killing the woman and robbing her cash and jewellery, corroborated by his mobile tower location and the money transactions he made through an e-wallet. According to police, Ravindranath hailing from Bihar is working as a machine supervisor in a textile making company at Pochampally in Yadadri district. He was residing in a rented house, located opposite to the house owned by the deceased in the village. 

The deceased woman, who is rumoured to have properties and in possession of gold in huge quantity, was staying with his son at Hyderabad and comes home once a month to collect Aasara pension, during which she stays for a week and goes back to her son. During Diwali, she came home to collect the pension amount and was at home. Tiwari who noticed the woman alone at home, planned to commit theft in her house. 

After getting heavily drunk, he entered her house on the night of November 8. Under the effect of alcohol, he first raped her and then throttled her by sitting on her chest. Later he collected intestines of a goat, that was cut by his owner for the festival and stuffed them in her mouth. He then smeared vermilion all over the body and poured cooking oil in her mouth. He then robbed cash and jewellery from her and walked out.

CONFESSION
Inquiries found that Tiwari did not go to the company on offence days. Further he was apprehended on suspicion and interrogated. Though he denied his role initially, he confessed after police found technical evidence.

TAGS
Rape and murder Hyderabad Senior citizen rape Crime scene tampering

