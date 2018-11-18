Bank to pay 1.85 lakh to customer  for negligence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN November 2005 when Y Vandana Rao approached Syndicate bank for a `3 lakh loan for buying a plot and later construct a house. Like a mortgage, the title deed was submitted to the bank and an extra loan of `2.25 lakh was availed.

After repaying the loan, Rao approached the bank in 2016 to give back the title deed. But the documents’ first page was found missing. The Hyderabad consumer forum took a serious view of the “negligence” and directed the bank to pay `1.5 lakh towards compensation and mental agony. `25,000 towards court charges.