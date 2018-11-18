Home Cities Hyderabad

Health issues among Rohingyas near city goes unresolved

It has been a few days since Express had reported that scores of Rohingya Musilm refugees living in relief camps in Balapur have been suffering from frequent bouts of a mysterious fever.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It has been a few days since Express had reported that scores of Rohingya Musilm refugees living in relief camps in Balapur have been suffering from frequent bouts of a mysterious fever.  The health authorities, however, have not been able to identify the disease. Officials from the State Health department said that they would receive the results of the samples sent to Central Diagnostics Laboratory by Monday. It was reported in these columns that a large number of the people living in the refugee camps picked up fever over the past two weeks, including pregnant women and children. 

While the Rohingyas living in the camps said that more than 100 people have fallen ill since beginning of the month, only 60 people who were suffering from fever were diagnosed by health department staff.  
However, officials still do not know if the disease is dengue, malaria or some other infection. A mega medical camp has been organised  near the refugee settlements, where samples to be tested for  dengue, malaria, chikungunya were collected from more than 60 people. 

“We have to find out what are they suffering from. The blood and serum samples are being processed and results are expected by Monday,” said Dr Shiva Balaji, State Programme Officer, Epidemics Cell, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Rohingya Rohingya fever Rohingya Hyderabad disease

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp