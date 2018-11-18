Two arrested as Rachakonda police busts international drug racket

Home Cities Hyderabad

Image for representational purpose only

HYDERABAD:  An international drug racket smuggling party drugs to New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, USA and other foreign countries through courier was busted by Rachakonda police on Saturday. Police, who nabbed two persons operating the racket from Hyderabad, also seized drugs which are ready to be shipped from the courier agency. 

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said they have arrested A Ramesh (38) and R Rambabu (46) and seized 10 gms of amphetamine power,  22 gms of amphetamine in crystal form and other material from them. Based on a tip off, police nabbed the duo and on inquiry Ramesh confessed of having manufactured the synthetic drugs in powder and crystal forms using ephedrine hydrochloride, acetone, hydrochloric acid for supplying to other countries through courier service. 

So far he has sent 13 samples for bulk orders. Earlier Ramesh had worked in various pharma labs as an assistant during which he gained knowledge of various formulations and drug combinations.

 Subsequently he left the job and set up a manufacturing unit at Choutuppal to start supplying in huge quantities. 

