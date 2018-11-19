Home Cities Hyderabad

Black and Gold Rolls Royce, This Fashion event’s showstopper!

By Srividya Palaparthy
HYDERABAD: Sudha Reddy wears many hats. The director of Megha Group of Industries and on the board as director of TruJet airlines, identified ‘Áction Against Hunger’ (a 38-year-old Paris-based organisation that leads the global fight against hunger) and ‘Breast Cancer Research Foundation as recipients, she is also known for her charity work.  

Sudha is now all set to put together a unique fashion show in Hyderabad this Saturday, November 24 at Hitex which will feature international fashion designers from Los Angeles, Dubai and Europe to showcase their collections. She chats with us and gives us insight into her perspective of the fashion world that she is so acquainted with. Sudha is roping in three international designers including Italian designer Giambattista Valli for the event and host of top models to showcase it. The day also happens to be Sudha’s 40th birthday and she is hosting a sit-down formal dinner for 300 select guests. Indian celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia will oversee the dinner. Sudha is going to wear Harry Winston jewellery.  

Juggling so many balls and excelling in all the fields you step in? It isn’t easy balancing so many roles of a businesswomen, a mother and a fashion icon. What is your secret?
Well, it’s not easy. For one thing, you do not possess a natural gift for a certain job, because specific natural gifts don’t exist in my opinion. You are not a born CEO or a chef or chess grandmaster. You cultivate your interests through an enormous amount of hard work over many years and that dedication and wholehearted passion is what keeps me going. 

How has the response been for the fashion event so far?
Fashion is something which connects the entire world. The showcasing of different couture and culture makes every fashion show unique and interesting and the response is also so over whelming wherever these shows are held. I believe fashion has the ability to create change in the world through it’s strong appeal that crosses boundaries and brings people together.

Fashion with humanitarian work? 
Yes, it’s my passion for both of them which makes it easy for me. My personality, keen attention to detail and dedication to my chosen causes, helps me connect with like-minded people who are willing to use their position, power and talent to make a difference.  The biggest influence on me are women of high character, like, Princess Diana. With a generous and empathetic heart for philanthropy, I have been able to successfully carve a strong niche in being a voice for the underprivileged through my charitable contributions over the years, and I hope to continue doing the same.  

A specially-commissioned Black and Gold Rolls Royce will appear in the show, how have you managed to bring in such a unique twist to a fashion event?
My loving and generous husband,  Krishna Reddy, has gifted me one of the worlds most luxurious cars. The bespoke design team from Goodwood took our brief and has done a fabulous job translating it to reality.  Couture and luxury automobiles are all under the large gamut of luxury and the art of appreciation. I think they blend very well together so it was honestly easy to get the Rolls Royce and fashion designers teams to share my vision for this event and come on board.  This Rolls Royce Ghost is a limited edition- iconic, custom- crafted, masterpiece, by the Bespoke Team of Rolls - Royce Motor Cars. 

This is the first time the Rolls Royce team is personally coming down to hand over the keys at this intimate gathering. 

