Home Cities Hyderabad

Guru Nanak birth anniversary fest from November 19 to 23

The Sikh community will celebrate the 549th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak in Telangana from November 19 to 23.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Guru Nanak (File)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sikh community will celebrate the 549th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak in Telangana from November 19 to 23. Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar have joined hands to make the celebrations a grand success.

Two colourful Nagar keertans (holy processions) will be taken out by the committees at 4 pm on November 19 and November 21. On Prakash Purab, which falls on November 23, a grand “vishaal deewan’’ (mass congregation) will be held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10.30 am to 4 pm on Friday.  Over 30,000 devotees are expected to converge at the programme. 

The presidents S Baldev Singh Bagga and S Gurcharan Singh Bagga said the first nagar keertan would be taken out on Monday at 4 pm from Gurudwara Afzalgunj and will pass through Siddiambar Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda to reach Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj at 9 pm. Devotees from across the State will take part in the procession. 

Security hiked at Satsang Bhavan
In the wake of the attack at Nirankari Satsang Bhavan in Amritsar, city police have deployed forces at the satsang bhavan located at Lakdikapul as a precautionary measure.  “We have asked the management to report any suspicious movement,” the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guru Nanak birth anniversary Prakash Purab Guru Purab Gurudwara Singh Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp