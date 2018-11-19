Guru Nanak birth anniversary fest from November 19 to 23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Sikh community will celebrate the 549th Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak in Telangana from November 19 to 23. Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg, Ashok Bazar have joined hands to make the celebrations a grand success.

Two colourful Nagar keertans (holy processions) will be taken out by the committees at 4 pm on November 19 and November 21. On Prakash Purab, which falls on November 23, a grand “vishaal deewan’’ (mass congregation) will be held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10.30 am to 4 pm on Friday. Over 30,000 devotees are expected to converge at the programme.

The presidents S Baldev Singh Bagga and S Gurcharan Singh Bagga said the first nagar keertan would be taken out on Monday at 4 pm from Gurudwara Afzalgunj and will pass through Siddiambar Bazar, Jambagh, Putli Bowli, Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda to reach Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj at 9 pm. Devotees from across the State will take part in the procession.

Security hiked at Satsang Bhavan

In the wake of the attack at Nirankari Satsang Bhavan in Amritsar, city police have deployed forces at the satsang bhavan located at Lakdikapul as a precautionary measure. “We have asked the management to report any suspicious movement,” the police said.