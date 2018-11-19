Keep harmony during Milad-un-Nabi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Milad-un-Nabi, which is the observance of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, approaches, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday urged observers to maintain the communal harmony in the city.

Speaking at a public rally in Charminar, the Hyderabad MP said, “People give examples of the way Milad un Nabi is observed in the city. Take out processions but make sure that no one is inconvenienced.”

This year Mild-un-Nabi is being celebrated on November 21 and two massive rallies have been planned by Sunni Dawat E Islami and Sunni United Forum of India. The processions will start from Charminar. ​

“Cooperate with the police. The organisers should also be responsible for making the processions harmonious. Our aim is to keep harmony in the city,” Owaisi said. Security has also been beefed up in the city, and over a thousand police personnel including Rapid Action Force and City Armed Reserve forces were deployed.