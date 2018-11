By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl, who went missing under suspicious circumstances on Saturday, was found dead in a lake at Sheikpet under Banjara Hills police limits. The deceased has been identified as Madhu Priya.

The girl’s parents had approached the police on Saturday at around 10.30 pm stating that their daughter was missing. Upon receiving the complaint, police had conducted preliminary probe. She was found dead in a lake near her residence.