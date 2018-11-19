Home Cities Hyderabad

Steps underway to up mobility in Hyderabad

They also have to coordinate with transport AEs to ensure filled dumper bins are cleared as per schedule.

Published: 19th November 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team lead by HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy, engineers and architects inspected the 7-km Metro rail stretch covering seven stations -- Punjagutta, Irrum Manzil, Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Assembly, Nampally and Gandhi Bhavan -- of Corridor-1, and a few decisions were taken to improve mobility and accessibility. 

The team decided to provide ramps at the end of all footpaths on the stretch, for the benefit of persons with disabilities and the elderly. A decision was also taken to remove all encroachments on footpaths between Punjagutta and Khairatabad, on priority basis, and fix railings so that bikers cannot encroach the pavements .  

HMRL officials have been directed to vacate the stay order issued by the High Court on construction of entry and exit points at one of the arms of the Khairatabad station. GHMC chief holds meeting on sanitation

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore is cracking the whip on sanitation in the city. In a move to improve the situation, he has instructed all ward in-charges to visit the field every morning and personally ensure that existing Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) are cleared. They also have to coordinate with transport AEs to ensure filled dumper bins are cleared as per schedule.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp