Steps underway to up mobility in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team lead by HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy, engineers and architects inspected the 7-km Metro rail stretch covering seven stations -- Punjagutta, Irrum Manzil, Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Assembly, Nampally and Gandhi Bhavan -- of Corridor-1, and a few decisions were taken to improve mobility and accessibility.

The team decided to provide ramps at the end of all footpaths on the stretch, for the benefit of persons with disabilities and the elderly. A decision was also taken to remove all encroachments on footpaths between Punjagutta and Khairatabad, on priority basis, and fix railings so that bikers cannot encroach the pavements .

HMRL officials have been directed to vacate the stay order issued by the High Court on construction of entry and exit points at one of the arms of the Khairatabad station. GHMC chief holds meeting on sanitation

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore is cracking the whip on sanitation in the city. In a move to improve the situation, he has instructed all ward in-charges to visit the field every morning and personally ensure that existing Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) are cleared. They also have to coordinate with transport AEs to ensure filled dumper bins are cleared as per schedule.

