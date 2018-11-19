Woman carrying gold worth Rs 15 L arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A US-based woman carrying gold bars weighing 500 grams worth `15 lakh was apprehended from RGI Airport on Sunday. The woman identified as Roshni Kothadia was in the city for a vacation and was about to leave for Mumbai on an Indigo flight when she was rounded up by CISF personnel who detected gold in her baggage. She is being detained by the Customs Department which has been handed over the gold and will take up further investigation.

CISF constable Khushboo Kumari directed a physical check on noticing suspicious material in her baggage while screening. During the checks, 5 gold bars weighing 100 grams each were recovered for which no documents could be provided.

Roshni, a resident of North Carolina told officials she got the gold as a gift from her father-in-law residing in the US.