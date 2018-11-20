Humans vs nature

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Artist Maredu Ramu is known to bring out varied expressions through vivid colours of landscapes and nature. “Realistic urban landscapes come to my mind in abstract forms. This is my journey of experiencing colours of nature – blue for water, green for development and growth, brown for earth, etc.,” he says. The city is slowly turning into a concrete jungle and has become the battleground between humans and nature. He has worked with veterans such as Laxma Goud and Thota Vaikuntam, and has worked alongside other artists who have helped him hone his skills in experiencing the art world in a wider perspective. A solo art exhibition ‘Deccan Connections 3’ by Maredu Ramu will be showcased at AFH Gallery, Banjara Hills from November 23 to 30. The preview is on Friday at AFH Gallery.