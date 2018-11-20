Humans vs nature

HYDERABAD: Artist Maredu Ramu is known to bring out varied expressions through vivid colours of landscapes and nature. “Realistic urban landscapes come to my mind in abstract forms. This is my journey of experiencing colours of nature – blue for water, green for development and growth, brown for earth, etc.,” he says. The city is slowly turning into a concrete jungle and has become the battleground between humans and nature. He has worked with veterans such as Laxma Goud and Thota Vaikuntam, and has worked alongside other artists who have helped him hone his skills in experiencing the art world in a wider perspective. A solo art exhibition ‘Deccan Connections 3’ by Maredu Ramu will be showcased at AFH Gallery, Banjara Hills from November 23 to 30. The preview is on Friday at AFH Gallery.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Ex-BJP MLA moves SC over dissolution of J-K Assembly, terms Governor 'liar'
IIT-Delhi built sensor could stop elephant deaths on rail tracks
BRICS leaders vow to strengthen multilateralism, fight terror together
Russia plans to hold over 4,000 military drills in 2019: report
Will Yogi government rejig quota system ahead of Lok Sabha polls?
Congress smells rat over halt in LED screen functioning outside-EVM strong room