Hyderabad: Woman protests in front of missing husband's house

A 27-year-old woman staged a protest in front of her husband’s house at JNNURM colony at Abdullapurmet of Rachakonda on Monday.

Published: 20th November 2018 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old woman staged a protest in front of her husband’s house at JNNURM colony at Abdullapurmet of Rachakonda on Monday. Suguna claimed that her husband was missing and that his parents had hid him and demanded his safe return. The woman and her in-laws were sent to the Saroornagar woman police station for counselling.

Suguna, a resident of Jawahar Nagar claimed that she had got married to one Rajireddy four years ago. A few days ago, her husband went missing and she lodged a complaint with Jawahar Nagar police station and a case has also been registered. However, with no clue of her missing husband, Suguna went to Rajireddy’s parents house at JNNURM colony.

She alleged that she had been protesting in front of her in-laws house for the past few days, but they were least bothered and did not even respond to her questions about her husband.  “I strongly believe that they have forced my husband to leave me and hid him somewhere. I request them to give me back my husband. I left everyone for him,” she said.

Jaawahar Nagar Inspector R Saidulu said that a missing had been registered around two weeks ago and investigation was underway. “We are analysing the call data records and working on clues,” he said.

