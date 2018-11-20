Medipally RTC accident toll climbs to three

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Less than 24 hours after an overspeeding RTC bus killed a couple at Medipally, another RTC bus killed a biker at Uppal on Monday morning. K Satheesh, who was riding a bike, fell down and came under the wheels of the bus, after the bus hit him from rear said police.

According to police, Satheesh (24), a resident of Saroornagar was working for a Visa consultancy firm at Begumpet.

On Monday morning, at around 8 am, when he was on his way to the office, an RTC bus hit Satheesh’s bike from the rear near the Survey of India campus,.

As a result, Satheesh fell from the bike and came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot.