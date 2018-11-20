OBE: The approach where student is at the centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Outcome Based Education, or OBE for short, was the focus area of the two-day national conference cum workshop conducted by the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (Govt. of Telangana) and St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College, King Koti. The expert debated on how the field of higher education is undergoing tremendous changes in India, with the rise of autonomous, private institutions offering courses across varied disciplines. This makes the issue of quality in higher educational institutions (HEIs) a matter of great significance, more so in a state like Telangana which has adopted ambitious targets in the field of collegiate education.

Outcome Based Education is a novel student-centric approach based on student performance and learning outcomes that has been adopted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of India to raise the standards of HEIs. The event which ended on Tuesday focussed on higher order thinking skills, transformative learning and interactive strategies. Prof. Limbadri, Vice Chairman of the TSCHE was the chief guest. The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education sought to bolster higher education in Telangana by encouraging use of IT solutions and restructuring vocational courses.

The National Conference will shed light on the framework adopted by NAAC and the Commissionerate. The event drew resource personnel from NIT Warangal, Sreenidhi Institute of Science; Technology, Vasavi Engineering College and CVSR Engineering College, including Prof. BV Appa Rao, Research Fellow (Emeritus), of the Teaching Learning Centre, NIT Warangal.