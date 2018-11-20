Home Cities Hyderabad

OBE: The approach where student is at the centre

The National Conference will shed light on the framework adopted by NAAC and the Commissionerate.

Published: 20th November 2018 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Outcome Based Education, or OBE for short, was the focus area of the two-day national conference cum workshop conducted by the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (Govt. of Telangana) and St. Joseph’s Degree & PG College, King Koti. The expert debated on how the field of higher education is undergoing tremendous changes in India, with the rise of autonomous, private institutions offering courses across varied disciplines. This makes the issue of quality in higher educational institutions (HEIs) a matter of great significance, more so in a state like Telangana which has adopted ambitious targets in the field of collegiate education.

Outcome Based Education is a novel student-centric approach based on student performance and learning outcomes that has been adopted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of India to raise the standards of HEIs. The event which ended on Tuesday focussed on higher order thinking skills, transformative learning and interactive strategies. Prof. Limbadri, Vice Chairman of the TSCHE was the chief guest. The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education sought to bolster higher education in Telangana by encouraging use of IT solutions and restructuring vocational courses.

The National Conference will shed light on the framework adopted by NAAC and the Commissionerate. The event drew resource personnel from NIT Warangal, Sreenidhi Institute of Science; Technology, Vasavi Engineering College and CVSR Engineering College, including Prof. BV Appa Rao, Research Fellow (Emeritus), of the Teaching Learning Centre, NIT Warangal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp