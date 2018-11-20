Telangana officials miss World Heritage tag meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bringing to the fore the State government’s neglect towards its heritage sites, the State Archaeology Department failed to attend a meeting, which sought to procure the World Heritage Site tag for monuments of Deccan Sultanate, held in Delhi.

The meeting was held a week ago in the office of Archaeological Survey of India in New Delhi. Officials from Archeological Survey of India in Karnataka and Telangana had taken part in the meeting. However, State government officials decided to give it a miss for reasons unknown, a source said.

The monuments of the Deccan Sultanate include Qutub Shahi monuments of Hyderabad, Bahmani monuments at Gulbarga in Karnataka, Barid Shahi monuments in Bidar, Karnataka, and Adil Shahi monuments at Bijapur, Karnataka.

“This nomination goes beyond the geographical boundaries of any state and aims at getting World Heritage tags for all the monuments of Deccan Sultanate and not just the Qutub Shahi monuments,” source said, adding that Charminar hasn’t been included in nominations. “Karnataka government has been very particular and pro-active. They are trying to push in other monuments — Badami and Aihole — in their current nomination,” source added.