Woman involved in 44 cases in both Telugu states held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A notorious woman offender involved in as many as 44 offences, who targeted children and relieved them of their jewellery and valuables by diverting their attention in both Telugu states, was arrested by Saroornagar police on Monday.

Mohd Mehrunnisa (37), who started her career as a tailor, started committing offences to make easy money, as her family was going through financial crisis. Before any offence Mehrunnisa would consume alcohol, said police.

She told police that by doing so, she would gain courage and confidence to commit the offence. Police recovered 2.5 tola gold jewellery, 16 tolas silver articles and `15,000 in cash from her possession. Mehrunisa’s mother Rasheeda Begum (70) and brother Syed Mohammed (25) are on a run.

According to police, on November 14, Rasheeda along with her mother and brother, approached a six-year-old girl, who was returning home from school at Saroornagar. They offered to buy her snacks and took her to an isolated place where they stole her earrings. Based on a tip off, Saroornagar police nabbed her.

Upon inquiry, she confessed to have committed six offences. Police found that Mehrunnisa has a suspect sheet against her and that she along with her mother and brother were expert attention diversion offenders.