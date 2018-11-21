Home Cities Hyderabad

Extend support to 2016 Pathankot hero: Hyderabad High Court directs Centre

On an earlier occasion, the bench took a serious view when it was informed that the issue of extending assistance to Sriramulu was still under examination.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to extend all possible help to Kanagala Sriramulu, a 37-year-old former commando of the National Security Guard who was crippled badly in the terror attack on Pathankot Air Force base in 2016.

The bench was dealing with a PIL case, taken up suo-motu based on a news item published in “The New Indian Express” on August 29 this year wherein it was reported that Sriramulu was unable to walk, talk freely or perform anything on his own after being injured in the attack. Sriramulu was an expert at defusing grenades with the bomb disposal unit of NSG.

Expressing concern at lack of required assistance to Sriramulu, the bench remarked that it was very unfortunate that nobody had come forward to help a man who had put his life at risk to protect the country from enemies.

On an earlier occasion, the bench took a serious view when it was informed that the issue of extending assistance to Sriramulu was still under examination. The bench pulled up both the Centre and Telangana government for their failure to extend necessary assistance to the NSG commando.  

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, assistant solicitor general K Lakshman, appearing for the Centre, submitted that a medical board was going to meet Sriramulu and assess his health condition. Based on the decision of the board, assistance would be extended to him, he said. Reacting to this submission, the bench said the Centre needed to extend all help irrespective of the decision of the medical board and asked to inform it about the steps taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court Pathankot Terror attack Pathankot Air Force National Security Guard 2016 Pathankot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp