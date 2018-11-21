Home Cities Hyderabad

Hopes and dreams come crashing for victims’ kin

His mother Vijaya and younger sister Vynateya are inconsolable.

Published: 21st November 2018

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Families of the three youngsters are devastated. All of them hailed from agricultural households and their families had pinned their hopes of a better future on them. Prithvi Raj’s father Srinivas passed away just three weeks ago, and the youngster was supposed to join the family in two days to immerse the ashes in Godavari River.

His mother Vijaya and younger sister Vynateya are inconsolable. “Instead of following him to immerse his father’s ashes in the Godavari, we are now carrying his body home,” says Giriprasad, Prithvi’s uncle.

Uday Reddy’s father died a decade ago. His grandmother Venkatamma gifted him the bike, on which the accident happened after he passed first year engineering. Venkatamma says she gifted him the bike so that he does not feel like he doesn’t have a father to buy him these “things that youngsters want.” “The same bike took our child away,” says Venkatamma. Uday Reddy’s mother, meanwhile, passed out outside the morgue.

Uday Kumar, meanwhile, had arrived in the city only on Monday, to collect the educational certificates that he had submitted to his former employer. He worked with a pharmacy chain and quit his job recently in search of better prospects.

Accident

