i-20 car gangsters finally land in Hyderabad police net

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE notorious i-20 car gang that kept police in three Commissionerates on tenterhooks for months were finally caught on Tuesday.

The gang gets its name from the car its members ride around in looking for locked houses to burgle.

Hyderabad Police arrested four members of the gang including mastermind Shamshad alias Bura and recovered stolen property worth Rs 40 lakh including the i-20 car from their possession.

The gangsters from Delhi ride across the country and enter any locked house that they see, decamping with gold and other valuables. One of the gangsters, Arif, who has been booked in over 70 cases, is in the process of purchasing a flat in a posh locality of the city. He has paid an advance of `10 lakh and was planning to complete registration soon by paying another `15 lakh. Every other member in the gang is involved in at least 50 cases in different States.

The gang has been accused of 13 incidents of theft in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda since March 2018, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.The accused, who have been arrested by police in different States several times in the past, kept their friendship alive by meeting whenever they were released and planning their next theft. Shamshad would lead the gang and choose members for every journey. Shamshad and Arif were arrested by the Delhi Police in July 2018.

How the gang was caught

A city police team travelled to Mussoorie in Uttarakhand on a tip off. They could initially not find the accused but soon got information that the gang would travel to Mussoorie. They lay in wait and caught the gangsters when they entered the city to strike again.