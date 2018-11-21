Home Cities Hyderabad

i-20 car gangsters finally land in Hyderabad police net

The gang gets its name from the car its members ride around in looking for locked houses to burgle.

Published: 21st November 2018 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

The accused, Rakesh Kolgaonkar, was arrested in the wee hours of Monday when the incident took place, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE notorious i-20 car gang that kept police in three Commissionerates on tenterhooks for months were finally caught on Tuesday.

The gang gets its name from the car its members ride around in looking for locked houses to burgle.
Hyderabad Police arrested four members of the gang including mastermind Shamshad alias Bura and recovered stolen property worth Rs 40 lakh including the i-20 car from their possession.

The gangsters from Delhi ride across the country and enter any locked house that they see, decamping with gold and other valuables. One of the gangsters, Arif, who has been booked in over 70 cases, is in the process of purchasing a flat in a posh locality of the city. He has paid an advance of `10 lakh and was planning to complete registration soon by paying another `15 lakh. Every other member in the gang is involved in at least 50 cases in different States.

The gang has been accused of 13 incidents of theft in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda since March 2018, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.The accused, who have been arrested by police in different States several times in the past, kept their friendship alive by meeting whenever they were released and planning their next theft. Shamshad would lead the gang and choose members for every journey. Shamshad and Arif were arrested by the Delhi Police in July 2018.

How the gang was caught

A city police team travelled to Mussoorie in Uttarakhand on a tip off. They could initially not find the accused but soon got information that the gang would travel to Mussoorie. They lay in wait and caught the gangsters when they entered the city to strike again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
i-20 Car Gang Hyderabad police i-20 Gang Busted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp