Italian held with 22 bullets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seventy-year-old Italian national, who was in the city for a vacation was caught with live ammunition at the Rajiv Gwndhi International Airport on Tuesday. The bullets were found in the baggage of the passenger identified as Costa Di Polonghera San Martino D’agl Nicolo.

According to airport authorities, Nicolo was scheduled to fly from Hyderabad Dubai in an Emirates flight no EK-529, scheduled to leave RGIA at 9.20 pm. While passing through the security entrance, the security personnel found suspicious material in his baggage. On further checking, they found 22 bullets. It was found that the ammunition is used for .300 calibre rifle.Though he claimed that he had forgotten that the ammunition was in his baggage, he was detained because he did not produce any documents for the same.