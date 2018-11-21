MANUU girls outnumber boys in dist courses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the seventh convocation of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) held on Tuesday, women students outshone their male counterparts by constituting 65 per cent of graduates in distance mode. However, their share in the regular mode was considerably poor with only 22.6 per cent of graduates. Vice-Chancellor Mohammed Aslam Parvaiz said that the university’s several measures focused on women education led to the spike in enrolment from 22 to 34 per cent in the current academic year.