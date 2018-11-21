Sacked teachers reinstated after backlash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case of high handedness by a private school, 10 teachers were shown the door without prior notice of which four have been reinstated after other teachers and parents staged protest on Tuesday. The school has 2600 students in classes 1 to 10.

The School Krishnaveni Talent School at Ziaguda had sacked a teacher a month ago and another three 20 days ago, all teaching class 10 students. Only one high school teacher who taught math was retained. The other six teachers taught primary and secondary classes. The decision was taken by the principal as a cost-cutting measure. Meanwhile, the director of the school refuted allegations. “Principal has asked only one teacher to leave because of her performance. Others resigned on their own,” the principal told Express.