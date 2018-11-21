Home Cities Hyderabad

Sikh community takes out the Nagar Keertan  in city

Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani Jathas.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Breathtaking display of Gatka skills, a Sikh martial art form, rendering of Shabad keertans, carrying of Guru Granth Sahibji and Nishan Sahebans were part of the Nagar Keertan  (Holy Procession) taken out as as part of the Prakash Purab of 549th birthday celebrations of first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh religion. The Prakash Purab (birthday celebrations) of Guru Nanak Devji falls on November 23.

As part of the ongoing celebrations, holy procession was taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad at 4 pm on Wednesday and passed  through Natraj talkies, Clock Tower, BATA, R P Road, Monda Market, Palika Bazar, Alpha Hotel and reached Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening. 

The Prabhandak Committee, Presidents, S. Baldev Singh Bagga (GSS) and S. Gurcharan Singh Bagga  (GSGSS) and General Secretaries,  S Avtar Singh Khanuja (GSS) and S Joginder Singh Mujral (GSGSS) other committee members said that Nagar Keertan’ was marked with carrying of Sri Guru Granth Sahibji, (revered scripture of Sikhs on a beautifully decorated vehicle, followed by Nishaan Sahebans (religious flag bearers) and demonstration of Gatka skills by youths.

Shabad keertans were rendered by the Keerthani Jathas. The Sikh youths hailing from Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha and other Gatka Jathas displayed their exhilarating GaGatka by performing extraordinary exercise with their weapons, Kirpans, swords skills and other skills with breathtaking performance attracting the passerbys all along the procession routes, Kada Prasad, tea and snacks were supplied to the devotees and passers by all along the routes.

As the main Birthday Celebrations of Guru Nanak Devji falls on November 23, a Vishaal Deewan or mass congregation will be held at exhibition grounds, Basheerbagh from 10.30 am to 4 pm on November 23, where over 25,000 to 30,000 Sikh devotees and other community faiths will converge at the  programme. 
The event will be marked by recitations of Gurbani Keertans (Holy Hymns) by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited  from various parts of the country to render shabad keertans.

Bhai Tejinder Singh Singhji of Khanna Saheb, Bhai Gurpreet SInghji of Shimla, Bhai Manpreet Singhji (Jagadhri wale) Hazuri Ragi Jathas, Bhai Hari  SInghji, Bhai Pritam Singh, Bhai Jagdev Singh and other reputed Ragi Jathas will recite Shabad Keertans and Kathas and  throw light on the teachings of Sikh Gurus. After the culmination of the congregation  Guru Ka Langar (free community kitchen) will be served to the devotees.

